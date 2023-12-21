Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Belarussian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable from the President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, President Lukashenko recalled the great legacy of the late Amir and his remarkable contributions to the development of relations between the friendly countries.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the Belarussian president a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

