Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From German Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable from President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, President Steinmeier recalled the late Amir's great role and legacy in serving his country.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the German president a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

