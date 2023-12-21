Five Indian Soldiers Killed In Militant Ambush

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Five Indian soldiers were killed and two others were injured on Thursday as their vehicles were ambushed by militants in Poonch district in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

The vehicles carrying the soldiers to a site of a cordon-and-search operation in Dhera Ki Gali came under fire at a blind curve at Dhatyar Morh, the Press Trust of India reported, noting that the bodies of two slain soldiers were mutilated.

An encounter had broken out in Dhera Ki Gali after launching a joint police-military manhunt on intelligence inputs about the presence of militants. (end)

