US, Denmark Ink Agreement On Defense Coop

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Danish Foreign Minister Lars Rasmussen took part in the signing ceremony of Defense Cooperation Agreement on Thursday.

For nearly 75 years, the United States and Denmark have been close security partners and NATO allies, Blinken said ahead of the ceremony.

"Our forces are working to protect communities from terror in the Sahel. We're upholding freedom of navigation in the Straits of Hormuz.

"We're strengthening deterrence together in the Baltics. Denmark continues to play a leading role in ensuring Putin's war on Ukraine remains a strategic failure.

"It was one of the first countries to commit to supplying F-16s to Ukraine and to train Ukrainian pilots to fly them.

"Earlier this month, Denmark pledged to provide USD one billion worth of tanks, drones, ammunition, and to jointly fund the donation of new Swedish armored personnel carriers, of which will help Ukraine defend its territory and its democracy.

"Our countries together are committed to enabling Ukraine to stand on its own, to stand on its own strongly militarily, economically, democratically.

"The Defense Cooperation Agreement that we're about to sign will further strengthen security collaboration between our two countries," Secretary Blinken went on.

"When it takes effect, our militaries will be able to coordinate more effectively, even more effectively than they already are. Our troops will train together more seamlessly and more often.

"It will enhance NATO's interoperability, allowing our alliance to better safeguard peace and stability for people all across the continent.

"Today's agreement builds on the work that we've done to deepen defense cooperation with allies across the Atlantic, from northern to southern Europe, from the Baltics to the Black Sea.

"In 2021, we signed a defense cooperation agreement with Norway. Earlier this month, we signed a similar accord with Sweden.

"Earlier this week, we signed one with Finland. Collectively, these agreements underscore the shared commitment by the United States and our European partners to bolster European and transatlantic security," he added.

On his part, Rasmussen said Denmark and the United States are close friends and close allies, "and now we are taking our security cooperation to the next level."

"This defense agreement is a stepping stone towards a more secure Nordic region.

"It is a part of a parcel we have made during the last couple of years, enhancing our defense budget, welcoming new members to the NATO alliance, and now these bilateral agreements.

"It will strengthen European and transatlantic security at a defining moment in history where we need it the most.

"-- we are facing multiple crises. Russia is still waging a brutal war on the European continent, terror in Israel, a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza.

"And we both know that peace and stability cannot be taken for granted. And in time like this, friends must stick together," he added.

Today's agreement sets forth the framework for enhanced defense and security cooperation, and partnership between both countries, according to a statement from the State Dept.

As an original NATO membership -- NATO member, Denmark is a longstanding essential ally and strategic partner, it noted. (end)

