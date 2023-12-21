Egypt, UK Urge Allowing Access Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his British counterpart David Cameron stressed Thursday the importance of allowing humanitarian aid to get into Gaza Strip to counter the humanitarian disaster there.

Speaking in a joint news conference in Cairo, Shoukry said his talks with his British peer focused on the bilateral relations and the disastrous situation of the Palestinians in the Strip.

UK's permanent membership at the UN Security Council places on it a special responsibility regarding dealing with all issues either that are related to Gaza or the region, he noted.

Meanwhile, Cameron expressed thanks to Egypt for its efforts made to offer aid to the Strip and alleviate burdens on its hospitals.

On a truce in Gaza, Cameron said that they speak on all levels about the UN Security Council resolution, adding that they are keen on reaching a deal on situation in Gaza.

He underlined the necessity of increasing aid provided to Gaza, stating that Britain offered USD 75 million in aid.

Britain seeks for the long run to make the truce more sustainable, he said, prioritizing the entry of emergency aid into Gaza.

Cameron stressed the necessity of ending this conflict, and finding a sustainable solution to prevail peace and stability, focusing more on humanitarian aid access to the Strip. (end)

