10,629 Patients Treated By Jordanian Field Hospital Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 21 (Petra)-- According to statistics released by the Jordanian Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), 10,629 patients were seen by the staff of the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in the southern Gaza Strip between November 29 and December 21, 2023.The data showed that 2,063 procedures were carried out, 241 admissions were made in the hospital.Aslo according to the statistics in the Jordanian Field Hospital Nablus/1, 164 procedures were carried out, 42 hospitalizations occurred, 1,161 people visited the hospital, and 5,808 prescriptions were written for medical care.The friendly German side has donated medical and surgical equipment to the armed forces, over the course of the last 24 hours in order to help outfit the Jordanian Private Field Hospital/2 in the southern Gaza Strip.In addition to specialized surgical equipment for performing surgeries, the equipment includes instruments for patient monitoring and skin-cutting cosmetic procedures.Along with sending a relief aid plane via the Rafah crossing into the Arab Republic of Egypt, the JAF coordinated with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation to deliver several winter clothing parcels and basic necessities to the Gaza Strip.