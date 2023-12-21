G&B Digital Management Celebrates Milestones With The Launch Of Suá Superette

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Suá Superette: 144 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Los Angeles, California

Influential Entrepreneurs Revolutionize the Culinary Experience

- Kyle Hjelmeseth, founder/CEO of G&B Digital Management ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- G&B Digital Management , a leading independent influencer management firm that is nurturing and propelling the careers of their talent, is proud to celebrate the launch of Suá Superette . The innovative culinary venture by co-founders Stephanie Hjelmeseth and Jing Gao, the CEO of Fly By Jing, underscores G&B's unwavering dedication to cultivating and advancing the careers of its influencers. The local Sichuan market will feature grab-and-go food, as well as a vast array of AAPI-founded retail items. This is a dream come true project that moves to cross the divide from influencer to entrepreneur, and from digital to IRL (in real life).Under the visionary leadership of Founder/CEO Kyle Hjelmeseth, who established the company in 2015 with a modest roster of 12 influencers, G&B has flourished into a powerhouse representing 130 talent across the country. This success has earned the company a coveted spot on the INC 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies in the US for the second consecutive year. The expansion included assembling a team of ten dedicated managers across the nation, a new penthouse office in Mid-Wilshire with panoramic views of the iconic Hollywood Hills, and securing major brand deals for their talent. They have inked lucrative book deals, designed capsule collections in prominent retailers, launched successful podcasts, and ventured into brick-and-mortar establishments like SUÁ. These achievements underscore the firm's commitment to fostering the entrepreneurial endeavors of the talent they represent.G&B's first signed influencer, Stephanie Hjelmeseth, is a Chinese-American digital creator with a decade of marketing and branding expertise who has leveraged her platform @stephhjelmeseth to cultivate a loyal global following. In partnership with G&B and Jing Gao, Suá Superette opened in November 2023. Located in the heart of trendy and historic Larchmont Village in Los Angeles, Suá promises a unique culinary experience as the neighborhood's first true grab-and-go market / kitchen.“We are thrilled to support (my leading lady) Stephanie Liu Hjelmeseth and Jing Gao in this groundbreaking venture,” says Kyle Hjelmeseth, founder/CEO of G&B Digital Management.“Their dedication to authenticity and innovation mirrors our mission at G&B, to create a better influence by reinventing talent management.”Suá introduces a curated selection of chef-driven, ready-to-eat meals, spotlighting the authentic flavors of Sichuan cuisine using organic California produce and sustainably-raised proteins. Complementing these offerings is a centerpiece beverage bar crafting specialty tea and coffee drinks. The space is designed by the Architecture and Design Studio OWIU and emanates tranquility and beauty, seamlessly blending Chinese cultural influences with the airy aesthetic of California design."I am so excited to have brought this passion project to life in Larchmont Village,” says co-founder Stephanie Hjelmeseth.“Together we have created a space unlike anything you know and we are proud to support our local community!”For more information about Suá Superette located at 144 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Los Angeles, California, please visit or follow @sua_superette on Instagram for mouthwatering previews. For additional insights into G&B Digital Management's expertise in fostering talent and achieving entrepreneurial triumphs visit .# # #About G&B Digital Management:Founded in 2015, G&B Digital Management is one of the largest independent influencer firms, a minority-owned, top-tier firm that specializes in guiding digital content creators in the fashion, lifestyle, travel, food, and hospitality sectors. The company seeks to create a better influence by reinventing the talent management experience with integrity, transparency, and a human touch. One of the leading firms dedicated exclusively to supporting online talent, G&B proudly partners with the most in-demand and unique influencers in the US. With a collaborative, solution-focused approach, the firm has built a reputation for providing unparalleled service to creators and brand/agency partners, working together to achieve enviable results. Placing a high value on education and empowerment, G&B established the College of Influence (CollegeofInfluence) for anyone looking to grow their influencer career. Deeply passionate about social justice, multi-racial Founder/ CEO Kyle Hjelmeseth also introduced the Normalize Equality initiative (NormalizeEquality) as a how-to guide for influencers, brands, and agencies seeking to weave diversity, equity, and inclusion into the influencer marketing industry. Discover G&B's innovative approach to talent management at gb-dm. Follow @gnbinfluence on Instagram for influencer spotlights, career tips, and brand updates.

Tracy Keyser

P2R Inc

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other