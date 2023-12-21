Triple G Ventures And Insoundz Unite Global Business Leaders At CES 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gregg Stein, Founding Partner at Triple G Ventures. FRAMINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable fusion of global business leaders, insoundz Hospitality Suite at CES 2024 , hosted by Triple G Ventures and insoundz is set to be the stage for an exclusive meetup featuring Michael Frohoff, the esteemed CEO of Kruger Media GmbH from Germany. The event, titled "Bridging Continents for Business Success," promises an evening of unparalleled insights, collaboration, and networking on January 10th, starting at 4:30 PM.Mr. Michael Frohoff, renowned for his expertise in driving brands to new heights on both sides of the Atlantic, will share his wealth of knowledge during this unique occasion. Attendees can anticipate gaining valuable insights into emerging trends and effective strategies that have propelled brands to success in the dynamic European and North American markets.This event goes beyond the conventional boundaries of business discussions. It serves as a platform for brands to engage in conversations about potential collaborative ventures, partnerships, and innovative approaches that transcend geographical limitations. The meetup aims to foster connections and create opportunities for global collaboration among businesses looking to expand their reach.Following the enlightening session, attendees will have the opportunity to unwind and continue networking during the exclusive cocktail hours. This informal setting provides a chance for participants to expand their professional networks, forge meaningful connections, and explore possibilities for global collaboration."We are thrilled to host Michael Frohoff, CEO of Kruger Media GmbH, at Triple G & insoundz Hospitality Suite during CES 2024. This event is a unique opportunity for industry leaders to come together, exchange ideas, and explore avenues for collaboration on an international scale," said Gregg Stein, Founding Partner at Triple G Ventures.This exclusive meetup promises to be a highlight of CES 2024, bringing together thought leaders, innovators, and visionaries to discuss the future of business on a global stage. To secure your attendance, reserve your spot now by booking your time here:About Triple G Ventures:The award-winning go-to global business growth accelerator for rising brands, scaling emerging tech companies empowering the creator economy. Triple G Ventures ( ) specializes in business growth from seed to scale in consumer and creator tech including, but not limited to, IoT, AI, Web 3.0, Machine Learning, IT, A/V Tech, EdTech, and more. Triple G Ventures architects and delivers brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy, and planning.About insoundz:insoundz ( ), the groundbreaking generative AI audio enhancement company, empowers humans to reshape the landscape of sound and communication. Our unwavering mission is to ensure effective and inclusive auditory experiences for all, enabling individuals to showcase their talents, freely express themselves, and effortlessly share their expertise and skills anytime, anywhere. As proud recipients of the prestigious Red Dot Design award, we are headquartered in Tel Aviv, with a diverse team spanning the globe.About Kruger Media"Make Some Noise" is the mantra of the award-winning communications agency Kruger Media ( ). This creative powerhouse orchestrates public relations, social media, creator relations, advertising, and content production. Their objective is straightforward: creating fans for iconic brands. Companies such as Telekom (T-Mobile), Kia, Studio F. A. Porsche, Casio, Uber, Gibson, or MTV trust their efficient tactics and constructive 'achieving-results' mindset. Kruger Media also assists start-ups, private banks, and streaming services. Based in Berlin, Germany, the agency rolls out campaigns in GSA, Europe, and with partners across the globe. Let's team up and make noise – together!

