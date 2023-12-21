Patrick Lange, HVAC Business Broker, Closes Final California Deal Of 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

- Patrick Lange

HORSESHOE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange , a distinguished business broker specializing in the HVAC industry, demonstrated his expertise again by successfully brokering another significant deal, this time in Sacramento, California. This accomplishment marks the 22nd business closed listed by Lange within the current year, highlighting the continued allure of the HVAC sector for business owners, investors, and private individuals alike.

“The HVAC industry has proven to be a thriving market, attracting both established business owners looking to expand their operations and savvy investors enticed by the promise of recurring revenue. Private individuals seeking opportunities within the sector have also found it to be an attractive space, as demonstrated by the number of deal inquiries we respond to,” says Lange.

Lange expands, "I'm proud to have found a buyer for this fantastic Sacramento business. It brought a strong number that will allow the sellers to move on with life very comfortably. Their hard work building their business was rewarded."

This accomplishment further solidifies Patrick Lange's position as a trusted advisor and expert in HVAC business transactions. His commitment to delivering outstanding results for his clients has established him as the go-to professional in the field.

About Patrick Lange

Patrick Lange is an experienced HVAC-specific business broker with Business Modification Group based in Horseshoe Beach, Florida. He has a unique background in financial planning and has even owned an HVAC business himself. This makes him well-suited to working with some of the most successful HVAC business owners in the country. Specializing in companies with 1-10 million dollars in revenue, he maintains a network of buyers and sellers in the industry. He has sold more HVAC businesses than any other broker in the United States over the last 12 months and is currently the Vice President of the Business Brokers of Florida (North Florida District.)

Patrick has a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Florida. In his downtime, he enjoys fishing and spending time with his wife, Jennifer, and extended family.

