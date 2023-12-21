Renowned Poet Russ Haddad Unveils Growth: A Soulful Journey Through Life's Labyrinth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Discovering the Tapestry of Life: A.A. Winston's 'Growth' Unveils the Heartfelt Odyssey of Loss, Resilience, and Self-Discovery"

UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned poet Russ Haddad , also known as A.A. Winston, invites readers to embark on a profound exploration of the human experience with the release of his latest collection, "Growth ." This compelling anthology delves into the depths of the author's soul, chronicling his evolution from the tender age of 12, when he experienced the profound loss of his father."Growth" captures the essence of Haddad's life, taking readers on a poignant journey through the labyrinth of his experiences. The poems convey the raw emotions of a teenager grappling with loss, transforming into a seasoned individual marked by the wear and tear of life's journey. Haddad's vulnerability and authenticity shine through each verse, offering a rare glimpse into the complexities of the human spirit.In addition to the introspective journey of "Growth," Haddad presents his second book, "Pieces of Mind ." This collection serves as a reaction/response to current events, providing insightful takes on the tumultuous world we live in, covering topics such as politics, media, and general societal behaviors. The works also include heartfelt tributes to those who have had or continue to have a profound impact on the author's life.Russ Haddad, 55, brings a wealth of life experiences to his poetry, having navigated through the challenges of losing his father at a young age. As the business development manager for the NC Craft Brewers Guild, his professional journey has spanned marketing operations, radio, journalism, tourism/economic development, and public service. Despite his diverse career, Haddad has always had a passion for writing, rediscovering his love for poetry during the COVID pandemic."I always wanted to be a published author and thought my poems may be relatable to others. Thus, 'Growth' was born," shares Haddad. "By sharing my thoughts and feelings, I hope both 'Growth' and 'Pieces of Mind' provide a connection in their own way."Haddad's works encapsulate a blend of introspection, healthy skepticism, and opinion, encouraging readers to ask questions of themselves. Through his art, he aims to create a space for shared human experiences, fostering connections and understanding.

