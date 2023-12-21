               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Open Heart From Internationally Renowned Violinist Katharina Pustka


12/21/2023 2:46:04 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Open Heart from internationally renowned violinist Katharina Pustka

Katharina Pustka

Track Title: Open Heart Genre: Romantic / R&B / Electro / Fusion Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: FR-9W1-21-41978

MONACO, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Katharina, the artist of a thousand emotions...

Born in Germany and the Czech Republic, Katharina is a passionate violinist who brings a touch of glamour and elegance to every event.

Starting her classical violin training at the age of 6 at the renowned Suzuki School in Munich, Katharina then ventured into the world of electric violin, revealing her true passion.

Allow yourself to be swept away by Katharina's mesmerizing performances, mastering a variety of musical styles: classical, lounge, deep house, house, pop, dance, electro... Her compositions and improvisations invite you on a captivating journey, blending melodic sweetness and irresistible rhythm.

She performs all over the world at prestigious venues, including hotels in Monaco, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Courchevel, Paris, London and Saint-Moritz, as well as at luxury resorts and events such as the Cannes Film Festival.

Contact Katharina Pustka at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !

@KatharinaPustkaVEVO-fv8nw






David Wiltsher
Radio Pluggers
+ +44 7552 531612
email us here

Katharina Pustka - OPEN HEART

MENAFN21122023003118003196ID1107643948

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search