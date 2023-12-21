Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Open Heart From Internationally Renowned Violinist Katharina Pustka

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Open Heart from internationally renowned violinist Katharina Pustka

Katharina Pustka

Track Title: Open Heart Genre: Romantic / R&B / Electro / Fusion Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: FR-9W1-21-41978

MONACO, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Katharina, the artist of a thousand emotions...Born in Germany and the Czech Republic, Katharina is a passionate violinist who brings a touch of glamour and elegance to every event.Starting her classical violin training at the age of 6 at the renowned Suzuki School in Munich, Katharina then ventured into the world of electric violin, revealing her true passion.Allow yourself to be swept away by Katharina's mesmerizing performances, mastering a variety of musical styles: classical, lounge, deep house, house, pop, dance, electro... Her compositions and improvisations invite you on a captivating journey, blending melodic sweetness and irresistible rhythm.She performs all over the world at prestigious venues, including hotels in Monaco, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Courchevel, Paris, London and Saint-Moritz, as well as at luxury resorts and events such as the Cannes Film Festival.Contact Katharina Pustka at ... and please mention Radio Pluggers !@KatharinaPustkaVEVO-fv8nw

