Radio Pluggers Proudly Presents Open Heart From Internationally Renowned Violinist Katharina Pustka

Open Heart from internationally renowned violinist Katharina Pustka
Katharina Pustka
Track Title: Open Heart
Genre: Romantic / R&B / Electro / Fusion
Launch Date: Out Now!
ISRC Code: FR-9W1-21-41978
MONACO, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Katharina, the artist of a thousand emotions...
Born in Germany and the Czech Republic, Katharina is a passionate violinist who brings a touch of glamour and elegance to every event.
Starting her classical violin training at the age of 6 at the renowned Suzuki School in Munich, Katharina then ventured into the world of electric violin, revealing her true passion.
Allow yourself to be swept away by Katharina's mesmerizing performances, mastering a variety of musical styles: classical, lounge, deep house, house, pop, dance, electro... Her compositions and improvisations invite you on a captivating journey, blending melodic sweetness and irresistible rhythm.
She performs all over the world at prestigious venues, including hotels in Monaco, Cannes, Saint-Tropez, Courchevel, Paris, London and Saint-Moritz, as well as at luxury resorts and events such as the Cannes Film Festival.
Katharina Pustka - OPEN HEART
