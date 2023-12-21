Sharjah Records Dh2.6 Billion Real Estate Deals During November

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The volume of real estate transactions across the emirate of Sharjah has reached Dh2.6 billion during November 2023, according to the monthly real estate transactions report issued by Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

The total number of transactions was 4,079, while the total volume of the area traded in sales transactions reached 10.6 million square feet during the same period.

Such results affirm that Sharjah remains a preferred destination for foreign and Arab investors due to the safe and attractive investment environment provided for business. In addition, Sharjah offers new projects with competitive prices and various facilities, all of which contribute to meeting the aspirations of various segments.

Statistics from the report revealed that the total number of transactions has reached 4,079, with the number of sales transactions reaching 822, representing 20.2 per cent of the total number of transactions.

Additionally, the number of mortgage transactions was 327, representing 8 per cent of the total transactions with a value of Dh434.5 million. As for the remaining trading transactions, they amounted to 2,930, representing 71.8 per cent of the total number of transactions.

The sales transactions took place in 102 areas distributed across the various regions of Sharjah. These properties included residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural real estate.

As for the type of real estate, 330 lands were traded, and built-in land transactions amounted to 256, while the number of transactions for sub-divided towers reached 236 out of the total sales transactions.

The report also revealed that Muwailih Commercial area topped the list of areas with the highest number of sales transactions, reaching 130 transactions, followed by Al-Mazairah area with 77 transactions, Al-Khan area with 50 transactions, and Rawdat Al-Qart area with 44 transactions.

Muwailih Commercial area also took the lead among the most active areas in terms of trading volume at Dh159.2 million, followed by the Al-Sajaa Industrial area with Dh146.2 million, Al-Khan area with Dh66 million, and Al-Majaz 3 area with Dh61.6 millions of trading volume.

In the Central Region, Al-Madina Al-Qasimia had the highest number of transactions and trading volume, with 35 transactions and Dh16.8 million trading volume.

As for the city of Khorfakkan, the Hayawa 4 district topped the list with six transactions and a trading volume of Dh7.1 million.

Finally, in the city of Kalba, Sur Kalba Commercial came first regarding the number of transactions, with six transactions, while the Al-Turaif 5 area had the highest real estate trading volume, reaching Dh1.8 million.