PHCC Receives Over 7,800 Patients During National Day Holiday

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) received 7,876 patients, including citizens and residents, in 20 of its 31 health centers during the National Day holidays on December 18 and 19.

A total of 5,263 patients were received from general and family medicine clinics, while public dental clinics received 337 patients.

This number also included all patients received in 'urgent case units' in 10 health centers: Abu Baker Al Siddiq, Al Ruwais, Al Shihaniya, Al Kaaban, Gharrafat Al Rayyan, Rawdat Al Khail, Muaither, Umm Slal, Al Mashaf, and Al Sadd. The number was 1,642 patients each of which was dealt with as necessary.

PHCC also provided a number of specialized clinic services, including the eye clinic, the ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinic, the dermatology clinic, and the premarital examination clinic, in addition to pharmaceutical, radiology and laboratory services during the National Day holiday to meet the needs of all patients.

The eye clinic received 79 patients, the ENT clinic received 73 patients, and the dermatology clinic received 65 patients at Leabaib and Rawdat Al Khail health centers, while one visit was recorded at the premarital screening clinic at Leabaib and Al Mashaf health centers.

PHCC's Community Call Center provided 255 virtual medical consultations to patients who had contacted the 16,000 service line without prior appointment.

This type of consultation achieves speed needed by patients whose cases are classified as urgent to receive necessary medical care and any prescriptions for medications they need through a specialist doctor.

PHCC confirmed that all health centers on duty during the National Day were keen to receive patients without delay in fulfilling their needs or increase in the waiting time, pointing out that meeting the needs of the patients is one of the main priorities that it is keen to achieve, as this is one of the most important pillars of the National Health Strategy and in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

The Corporation stressed the importance of exerting the utmost efforts to provide the best medical services and health care to citizens and residents, reflecting its efforts in this field.