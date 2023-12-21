Ellis Martin Report: Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Refining #Lithium In Quebec, Canada For North America With Alex Hanley

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Mr. Alex Hanly, the CEO of Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7). Led by Lithium pioneer Iggy Tan and the 'Dream Team', Lithium Universe has a bold vision of building a Lithium resource and refinery facility in Canada that will provide the critical materials for batteries, helping the world transition towards cleaner energy. Listen to this fascinating story. To Listen to the Interview, please visit: -p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

