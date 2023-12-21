               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ellis Martin Report: Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7) Refining #Lithium In Quebec, Canada For North America With Alex Hanley


12/21/2023 2:29:49 PM

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Mr. Alex Hanly, the CEO of Lithium Universe Ltd. (ASX:LU7). Led by Lithium pioneer Iggy Tan and the 'Dream Team', Lithium Universe has a bold vision of building a Lithium resource and refinery facility in Canada that will provide the critical materials for batteries, helping the world transition towards cleaner energy. Listen to this fascinating story.
To Listen to the Interview, please visit:
-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">

Alex Hanly Chief Executive Officer Lithium Universe Limited Tel: +61 448 418 725 Email: ... Iggy Tan Chairman Lithium Universe Limited Email: ...

MENAFN21122023000111011020ID1107643790

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search