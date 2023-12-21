Hydrogen Stock News: First Hydrogen (TSXV: FHYD) Welcomes Canada's New EV Availability Standard

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased with Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announcement of Canada's new Electric Vehicle Availability Standard (the "Standard"), to increase the supply of clean, zero-emission vehicles ("ZEV") in Canada. ZEVs include the Company's hydrogen-powered fuel-cell vehicles ("FCEV") along with battery-electric vehicles ("BEV") and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. The announcement builds on the Company's launch of a FCEV demonstrator program for North America, and development plans for a 35-megawatt ("MW") hydrogen production plant and a 25,000 per year zero-emission vehicle assembly facility in Shawinigan, Quebec.

The Standard will ensure that Canada can achieve a national target of 100 percent zero-emission vehicles sales by 2035 contributing to Canada's climate change goal of preventing 362 megatonnes of cumulative greenhouse gas emissions. First Hydrogen's FCEV has proved hydrogen power will be essential to meet climate change goals required by Canadian fleet operators in sectors such as grocery, parcel delivery, mining and utilities.

Over the past year, First Hydrogen's UK engineering team's dedication to the development of the Company's FCEV has created leading know-how and expertise in the hydrogen automotive sector and we truly believe that First Hydrogen's FCEVs can have a tremendous impact on the transport sector's decarbonization. First Hydrogen's FCEV trials have shown its' advantages over BEVs in range, payload towing and fast refueling capabilities. The FCEV has achieved a range over 630 kilometres (400 miles), ahead of the 193 kilometres (120 miles) Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure ("WLTP") minimum range requirement of the zero-emission mandate.

Global Market Insights reported the light commercial vehicle market surpassed US$7.8 trillion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at 9% CAGR to US$19.9 trillion from 2023 to 2032. Increasing vehicle emission regulations, advancements in vehicle safety, introduction of advanced driver assistance systems ("ADAS") in vehicles, and the rapidly growing retail and e-commerce sectors contribute significantly to the demand for new and advanced commercial vehicles. The logistics and e-commerce industries are expanding rapidly, propelling industry demand.

Balraj Mann, Group CEO of First Hydrogen, commented: "This is exciting news for Canada and First Hydrogen. We strongly support the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard which helps Canada keep pace with the United States, United Kingdom, European Union and several other major economies which are taking action to lower emissions and put more FCEVs on the road."

The Company has engaged Caroline Klukowski dba Fluid PR ("Fluid PR") to provide certain investor relations services including assisting the Company with its digital marketing strategies and news release coverage for a term of three (3) months. Fluid PR is based out of British Columbia, Canada. Consideration payable to Fluid PR is a total of CAD$12,000, which is payable in monthly installments of $4,000 for each month of the engagement. In addition, the Company shall issue Caroline Klukowski an aggregate of 25,000 stock options with an exercise price set in accordance with the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan and the TSX-V policies. In connection with the Company's engagement of Fluid PR, the Company has agreed to allow Fluid PR to subcontract certain services to an individual named Reilly Renwick. Reilly Renwick shall be compensated with a monthly fee of $3,500. To the best of the Company's knowledge, neither Fluid PR nor Reilly Renwick have any equity interest in the securities of the Company. Both Fluid PR and Reilly Renwick operate as arm's length service providers to the Company.

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement for marketing services with Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton") based in Germany. The marketing services shall include educational articles, market monitoring, and the dissemination of news related to the Company. The engagement will begin in January 2024 and will continue through to March 2024. The company has paid Apaton an upfront fee of €50,000 for services to be provided. Apaton operates as arm's length service providers to the Company and to the best of the Company's knowledge, Apaton does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company.

About First Hydrogen Corp. ( FirstHydrogen )

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver, Montreal and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution. The Company has designed and built hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial vehicles ("FCEV") in partnership with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The FCEV has a range of 630+ kilometres. These vehicles are being trialled with fleet operators in the United Kingdom. First Hydrogen is also developing a 35MW green hydrogen production facility and vehicle assembly factory in Shawinigan, Quebec.

