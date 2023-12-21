The Top 7 Best Places To Work In Romania For 2023 Revealed

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - McDonald's Romania, Rebeldot, Pluxee, MSD, Arctic, Faptic Technology and First Bank are recognized as the top 7 best places to work in Romania for 2023 according to the annual prestigious“Best Places to Work” certification program.



McDonald's Romania was awarded the top position followed by Rebeldot, a digital product company offering solutions toward digitalization and innovation. Pluxee (Ex Sodexo), an affiliate of the leading provider of employee benefits & engagement solutions, came in third position. MSD Romania, the affiliate of the global biopharmaceutical came in the fourth position followed by Arctic Romania, a manufacturer of home appliances. Faptic Technology, software development, cloud infrastructure and data engineering company, came in the sixth position followed by First Bank a leading financial institution in Romania.



Despite the global challenges around employee turnover and declining engagement level, the average level of engagement of the top performing companies in Romania is 82% and this is something to be proud of. This is an elite group of employers in Romania making sure that their employees are engaged and enjoy coming to work. Research from this year has shown more than 85% of employees in the top workplaces list believe their company delivers on its promises it makes to staff, with 80% saying their leaders communicate and explain the vision of the company and pay close attention to their employees' performance, and are able to align them with the company's goals.



Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.



Every year in Romania, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and use data-driven insights to add value, enhance agility, and increase organizational effectiveness.



For more information about the program, please visit . Join our community on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .



Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN21122023003551001712ID1107643778