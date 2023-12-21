India Targets To Bring Down Coal Imports To 2%, Complete Phase Out By FY26

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 21 (KNN) India is working towards reducing its coal import dependency by lowering it down to 2 per cent in the next financial year, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi.

To achieve energy self-reliance, India aims to completely phase out imports by 2025-26, he said.



Launching the 9th round of commercial coal mine auction, the minister emphasised the critical role of coal in India's energy security, stating the country will continue to depend on coal for the next 30-40 years.

He highlighted the government's efforts in reducing coal imports, noting a decrease from 26 per cent in 2019-20 to 21 per cent in the current fiscal.

Addressing the need for enhanced coal output to keep pace with the country's escalating power demands, he said,“The demand for power is rising, and to meet this growing need, an increase in coal production is essential.”

Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena said that measures are being taken to boost the washing capacity for both coking and domestic coal to further reduce import dependency.



A total of 31 coal mines, including 26 under the ninth round and 5 under the second attempt of the seventh round, are offered in the ninth round of commercial coal mine auctions.

The mines being auctioned are spread across coal and lignite-bearing states of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana.

(KNN Bureau)