Introducing The Nation's First Flat Fee Pharmacy Program: Unlimited Prescriptions For One Low Monthly Cost

- Gail MooreLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Moore Business Resources, a David Allen Capital (DAC) Affiliate, is proud to announce the launch of the Nation's First Flat Fee Pharmacy Program. This innovative solution aims to address the skyrocketing prescription drug prices that have burdened individuals and families across the nation.In recent years, the cost of prescription drugs has reached unprecedented levels, leaving many people unable to afford the medications they need to maintain their health and well-being. Recognizing this urgent issue, DAC has partnered with MyFreePharmacy to create a groundbreaking concept that offers unlimited prescriptions for one flat fee.With the Flat Fee Pharmacy Program, individuals and families no longer have to make the difficult choice between putting food on the table and purchasing essential medications. By paying a monthly flat fee, customers gain access to a wide range of generic medications at no additional cost. Through strategic partnerships and our strong buying power, we are able to provide these medications for free, ensuring that everyone can afford the prescriptions they need."We believe that healthcare should be accessible and affordable for all," said Gail Moore, Director at Moore Business Resources. "The introduction of the Nation's First Flat Fee Pharmacy Program is a game-changer in the industry, as it eliminates the financial barriers that prevent individuals from accessing the medications they require for their well-being."The Flat Fee Pharmacy Program is designed to provide peace of mind to individuals and families who are struggling with the rising costs of prescription drugs. By offering unlimited prescriptions for one low cost, this program ensures that customers can manage their health without worrying about the financial burden.The program is available to individuals, families and can be made available through employer-sponsored programs.To learn more about the Nation's First Flat Fee Pharmacy Program and how it can benefit you or your loved ones, please visit or contact 760-237-8305.Distributorship opportunities available. Please contact Gail Moore, 760-237-8305 to learn more.About Moore Business Resources:Moore Business Resources is a trusted affiliate of David Allen Capital (DAC), dedicated to providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals. With a commitment to accessibility and affordability, Moore Business Resources aims to empower individuals and families to overcome financial barriers and achieve their goals.About David Allen Capital (DAC):David Allen Capital (DAC) is a leading provider of financial solutions for businesses and individuals. With a focus on accessibility and flexibility, DAC offers a wide range of services, including business loans, merchant cash advances, and credit card processing solutions.

