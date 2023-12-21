Literaryglobal Announces The Winners Of The Inaugural 2023 Literary Global Book Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spotlight on Literary Excellence: Celebrating the Winners of the 2023 Literary Global Book Awards

UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of literary excellence, Jeannée Sacken's "The Rule of Thirds" has been named the 2023 Book of the Year in FICTION, while the distinguished title in NON-FICTION goes to Martin Bodek's "Zaidy's War: Four Armies, Three Continents, Two Brothers. One Man's Impossible Story of Endurance." These honors were bestowed as part of the inaugural Literary Global Book Awards, an international writing competition committed to offering an equal opportunity for authors from various publishing backgrounds. The Literary Global Book Awards, esteemed for its accessible and rewarding attributes, invites submissions from all facets of the publishing industry, including unpublished manuscripts, small presses, academic presses, micro presses, self-publishers, and authors affiliated with major publishing houses. A panel of professional judges, renowned for their discerning taste and literary expertise, carefully evaluates entries to recognize outstanding literary achievements. Their contests are intentionally crafted to attract a remarkable and diverse spectrum of authors and publishers from every corner of the globe. Their aim is to establish themselves as the largest and most inclusive literary competition on the planet. This commitment underscores their dedication to celebrating diversity, talent, and literary excellence from a global perspective, highlighting the universality and enduring power of storytelling by uniting voices from all cultures and backgrounds in the shared love of literature.

The management team at Lit Global had this to say about the 2023 competition.

"It's an honor to have the Inaugural Literary Global Book Awards gain such prominence on the global stage. The contest's popularity in its opening year is a testament to the high level of acclaim it offers, the exceptional value it provides to participants, and the commitment to our editors, judges, and staff. This year saw a large number of entries, and we anticipate an even greater turnout in the coming year. Immersing ourselves in the pages of your books has been a genuine pleasure! A heartfelt congratulations and appreciation go out to all the Winners, Finalists, and authors who chose to participate."

