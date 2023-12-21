Swiss Seek To Ban Racist, Extremist Symbols That Incite Hatred And Violence

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Português (pt) Suíça vai banir símbolos racistas e extremistas que incitam o ódio e a violência



The Senate voted 23-16, with three abstentions, on a proposal that aims to criminalise displays of such symbols and gestures in the public space. Lawmakers said they still need to flesh out just how far the legislation would go.

The measure now moves on to the House of Representatives.

Such a measure, if passed, would put Switzerland on track to join several of its European neighbours that have similar bans against incitement to hatred.

+ Banning Nazi salutes in Switzerland deemed legally complicated

While the legislative effort has been in the works for months, it comes as much of Europe has seen a rise in anti-Semitism, following Israel's muscular military response in Gaza after Hamas's deadly October 7 assault.

“There's no place for symbols that make apologies for violence in our society,” said Justice Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider during a parliamentary hearing on Wednesday.

She acknowledged the“tragic creativity” that some people have found to incite violence, hatred or recognition of Nazi symbols. She said a full ban was hard to imagine because such symbols could have a place in education or awareness-raising in a cultural context.

+ Anti-Semitism in Switzerland

Lawmakers agreed that Swiss judges should retain some level of oversight in adjudicating such cases.

A legislative proposal earlier this year focusing only on a proposed ban of Nazi symbols was rejected.

