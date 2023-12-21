How Political Lobbying Works In Switzerland

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) So funktioniert Lobbying in der Schweiz (original)



Parliamentary groups : They are made up of parliamentarians from all parties and pursue a specific interest. It is the most direct line from lobby organisations to the parliament. There are 120 groups, and almost every interest is represented. The most powerful is the farmers' group, which also maintains its own closed group.

Existing jobs or networks : Some MPs more or less openly represent their professional sectors, such as banks or health insurance companies, because they have close professional or economic ties to them. Others pursue specific dossiers and thus maintain a network in corresponding interest groups.

Offer of new posts: During a parliamentary term, some receive mandates from organisations close to their political work. This is tricky because it potentially creates a tit-for-tat situation. This also includes the prospect of a post-parliament career. Critics are therefore calling for waiting periods before parliamentarians can take up such posts after their exit.

Access badges: Each member of parliament can grant two people access to the parliament building. These badges often go to lobbyists with close ties to a particular sector, who then seek influence in parliament. Who provides them with which commissions and fees remains in the dark. There is no obligation to make a declaration.

Invitations to events : From a fancy dinner at the Bellevue Palace hotel to a simple meeting with sandwiches in a meeting room in the Federal Palace: up to ten "information events" are held by lobby organisations and public affairs officers every day during a session. Outside the sessions, there are conferences or congresses, often with free admission, meals and overnight stays. According to the regulations, politicians are allowed to accept such benefits if they are "minor and socially customary".

Newsletters, letters and gifts: parliamentarians receive a flood of information, documentation and arguments. As soon as the session programme is known, they also receive direct voting recommendations. Tolerated gifts also include financial contributions - for example to candidates' election campaign funds - as part of a daily allowance of CHF440.