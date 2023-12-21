Who's To Blame For The Demise Of Credit Suisse?

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Italiano (it) Chi è responsabile del dissesto di Credit Suisse?



The emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by its banking rival, UBS, in March was a public relations disaster for the supposedly secure Swiss financial sector.

While the debacle inflicted less damage than the collapse of American bank Lehman Brothers in 2008, it has raised many uncomfortable questions.

Chief among them: Why were the warning signals missed? How did it get to the point of an emergency takeover by UBS over the course of a single weekend? What happens if UBS now gets into trouble?

SWI swissinfo sifts through the evidence to examine the role of the main suspects during the Credit Suisse crisis.

There is one thing that everyone can agree on: a succession of Credit Suisse managers did a terrible job in the years leading up to its collapse.