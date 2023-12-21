Panama Requests Extradition Of Laundering Suspect From Costa Rica

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Panama, through the Foreign Ministry, formalized with the Costa Rican authorities on December 13 the request for the extradition of David Ochy, accused of money laundering in the New Business case.

Sources from the Foreign Ministry and the Judicial Branch confirmed that Panama complied with this formality before the 60 days conferred by the Law.

Now the Costa Rican authorities must evaluate the request made by Panama. Ochy has been detained in Costa Rica since December 5 due to the extradition request made by the Second Liquidation Court of Criminal Cases.

Ochy is called to trial for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme for the purchase, by former president Ricardo Martinelli, of Editora Panamá América (Epasa).

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office against Organized Crime attributes to Ochy having received through his company Transcaribe Trading an advance for the widening and construction of the Arraiján -La Chorrera Highway which later went to the New Business basket account for the purchase of Epasa.

Judge Baloisa Marquínez in charge of the New Business case asked the Foreign Ministry to arrange the extradition of David Ochy.

An electoral administrative court lifted Ochy to electoral jurisdiction, which in theory should facilitate his non -non-appearance in the process, but because he moved to Costa Rica, where he was arrested for allegedly having committed crimes in that country.