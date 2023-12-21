Paying Payrolls With Loans- A Bad Joke!

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The seriousness of the Government in managing the debt is not only a bad joke, but it should be punished, to see if the officials assume a true commitment, because, if every time they need it they are going to "make more flexible" the rule that it establishes. restrictions to finance the current spending of the State, then it is better that it does not exist. But, once again, we are in the presence of evidence that reveals why we will lose investment grade. It is precisely actions like these that the rating agencies highlight when they lower our investment grade: lack of responsibility, seriousness and discipline in the management of public finances, because what this government intends to do with the Fiscal Social Responsibility Law is borrow to finance current or operating expenses, something that could not be done until this modification. This includes the greatest nonsense in economic matters: paying payroll with loans. It is absurd because we must consider that these loans entail the payment of interest, which means that the payroll will be, at the end of the loan, onerous as never before. With these facts, is there any doubt about the incompetence of our officials?

-- LA PRENSA, Dec. 21.



