Watch: The Key Takeaways From COP28 For Corporates And Investors

(MENAFN- ING) This year's COP28 conference in Dubai has yielded important decisions that could have profound implications for both corporates and investors. Here, ING's Coco Zhang highlights the

top takeaways for companies and

the

ways in which they should be

able

to

play a more active role in the process of achieving crucial climate targets moving forward

The key takeaways from COP28 for corporates and investors

The most important announcements of COP28 centre around tripling renewable power capacity by 2030 and transitioning away from fossil fuels. As things begin to move forward in the global energy transition, it's becoming increasingly clear that now is the time for corporates and investors to not only talk the talk but to walk the walk when it comes to feeding these unprecedented ambitions into their own transition plans.