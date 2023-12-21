Watch: The Key Takeaways From COP28 For Corporates And Investors
12/21/2023 2:14:07 PM
(MENAFN- ING) This year's COP28 conference in Dubai has yielded important decisions that could have profound implications for both corporates and investors. Here, ING's Coco Zhang highlights the
top takeaways for companies and
the
ways in which they should be
able
to
play a more active role in the process of achieving crucial climate targets moving forward
The key takeaways from COP28 for corporates and investors
The most important announcements of COP28 centre around tripling renewable power capacity by 2030 and transitioning away from fossil fuels. As things begin to move forward in the global energy transition, it's becoming increasingly clear that now is the time for corporates and investors to not only talk the talk but to walk the walk when it comes to feeding these unprecedented ambitions into their own transition plans.
Coco Zhang
