Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital acquire Hamburg-based ship manager Zeaborn

21.12.2023

Close partnership between Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital will be strengthened by the expansion of an integrated third-party ship management hub with a wide range of services for container ships, bulk carriers, tankers and multipurpose vessels The transaction creates a leading ship management hub anchored in Hamburg Singapore / Hamburg, 21 December 2023 -- Wilhelmsen Ship Management (“Wilhelmsen”), a provider of third-party ship management services headquartered in Singapore, and Hamburg-based asset manager MPC Capital have agreed to acquire 100 % of the company Zeaborn Ship Management (“Zeaborn”). The acquisition is the consistent next milestone in the partnership between MPC Capital and Wilhelmsen and their ship management joint venture Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel Ship Management (“Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel”) and tanker specialist Barber Ship Management (“Barber”). Zeaborn manages a fleet of around 100 vessels, comprising of container ships and bulkers as well as tankers and multi-purpose vessels, which are managed from offices in Hamburg, Limassol, Singapore and Manila. Creating a leading competence center for ship management With the full integration of Zeaborn into the joint technical management activities of MPC Capital and Wilhelmsen, the partners create a leading competence center for third-party ship management in Hamburg. After the integration of Zeaborn, the combined activities will continue to operate under the brand names of Wilhelmsen Ahrenkiel and Barber, respectively. The joint activities will be co-headed by Managing Directors Dr. Michael Silies and Michael Brandhoff. Michael Silies has been with MPC Capital since 2003 and has headed their ship management activities since 2015. Michael Brandhoff has been Managing Director of Zeaborn since 2017. Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital actively drive market consolidation The expanded joint ship management activities of Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital will continue to be managed from Hamburg with more than 150 vessels in technical management. Wilhelmsen and MPC Capital, both established groups with strong family ties, are thus actively driving market consolidation and advancing Hamburg's position as a major ship management hub. Carl Schou, CEO and President of Wilhelmsen Ship Management, says:“We are excited to expand our cooperation with MPC Capital, based on an already successful partnership. The acquisition of Zeaborn is our strategic move to expand and strengthen our market presence in the ship management arena. The transaction will increase our vessels in management to a size that we are confident that we can continue to deliver the best ship management services to our existing and future customers. We are committed to ensuring a successful integration that prioritizes our customer's interest.“ Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital, says:“As a Hamburg-based company with an outstanding track record in shipping activities we feel many overlaps in tradition and values with the Wilhelmsen group as our partner. As such, we are excited to grow our ship management platform. With the integration of Zeaborn's complementary client base and services we further strengthen our market position in the ship management business. Combining our expertise with that of Zeaborn will allow us to deliver an outstanding service offering.” The closing of the transaction is expected for Q1 2024 and is subject to approval by the competent antitrust authorities. About MPC Capital AG ( ) MPC Capital is a global asset and investment manager for real assets focusing on Real Estate, Renewables and Shipping. Its range of services comprising the selection, launching, development, structuring, active management, and sale of investments. With around 200 employees and almost 30 years of experience, MPC Capital offers institutional investors access to investments in selected markets with attractive opportunities for growth and returns. As a responsible company with a family background that has been listed since 2000, MPC Capital helps to raise the financing required for achieving global climate targets. About Wilhelmsen Ship Management ( ) Wilhelmsen Ship Management (Wilhelmsen) is a part of Wilhelmsen Maritime Services, a Wilh. Wilhelmsen Group company. Wilhelmsen is one of the world's largest third-party ship managers with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 11,000 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments: LNG/LPG; Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC vessels; FPSO/FSO; Container; Cruise; Bulk; Seismic; and Offshore. Wilhelmsen manages vessels from eight offices worldwide alongside a crewing network of 20 manning offices in 12 countries. Other key services include dry-docking services, layup services and newbuilding supervision. Media contacts: MPC Capital AG

