Christiane Strubel appointed to the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG

AG flatexDEGIRO AG expands Management Board to four members. Frankfurt am Main - flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) expands its Management Board and appoints Christiane Strubel, a long-standing member of the Group's management team, to further strengthen its employee focus and corporate governance. As Chief HR Officer (CHRO), Christiane Strubel will assume responsibility on the Management Board for data protection and authorization management in addition to her Group-wide HR responsibilities. flatexDEGIRO AG has appointed Christiane Strubel to its Management Board with effect from January 1, 2024. Over the past almost eight years, Christiane Strubel has raised flatexDEGIRO's HR function to an international standard and played a key role in shaping the Group's personnel growth from a national provider with around 400 employees in Germany to Europe's leading online broker with around 1,300 employees and international locations in Amsterdam, London, Sofia and Vienna/Graz. In this dynamic growth environment, the trained lawyer was instrumental in driving forward the personnel integration of DEGIRO into the Group's overall structures and the associated leveraging of synergies. The successful further development of the employer brand "flatexDEGIRO" under her leadership is reflected not least in the company's repeated recognition as a "Top Employer" by the renowned Top Employer Institute and as a "Top Company" by the employer rating site kununu. As a member of the Management Board, Christiane Strubel will assume Group-wide responsibility for human resources as well as data protection and authorization management. Martin Korbmacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of flatexDEGIRO AG: "As a fast-growing, innovative brokerage platform with a full banking license, the recruitment and retention of highly qualified employees across all hierarchical levels is the indispensable basis for our sustainable corporate success. We are delighted that we have been able to appoint Christiane Strubel, an experienced and accomplished colleague from our own ranks to the Management Board in order to continuously develop this key area of responsibility and align it with the future development of the company." With the appointment of Christiane Strubel, the Management Board of flatexDEGIRO AG consists of four members. The other members are Frank Niehage (CEO), Dr. Benon Janos (CFO) and Stephan Simmang (CTO).

About flatexDEGIRO AG flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platform in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology, customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution on top TIER 1 exchanges. The technological edge, high efficiency and strong economies of scale enable flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its service offering for clients and to set leading standards in terms of product, price and platform quality. With over 2.6 million customer accounts and more than 67 million securities transactions settled in 2022, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In times of bank consolidation, low real interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further profitable growth. Further information can be found at



