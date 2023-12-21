EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Legal Matter

Special auditor of Varengold Bank AG releases DF Group assets

21.12.2023 / 16:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Special auditor of Varengold Bank AG releases DF Group assets

Cologne, December 21, 2023 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) yesterday received the news that the special auditor of Varengold Bank AG has released the credit balance of Deutsche Forfait GmbH previously held back by Varengold Bank AG. The credit balance has already been transferred to other accounts of the company in Germany, as requested by Deutsche Forfait GmbH. "It is very nice to see that the rule of law works in Germany!" commented Dr. Behrooz Abdolvand, CEO of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, on the news. "After the decision of the Hamburg Regional Court at the end of last week, there were no further reasons for refusing to pay out the credit balance. We can finally get back to our core business." Hans-Joachim von Wartenberg, CEO of DF Deutsche Forfait AG, adds: "We are very pleased about the approval by the special auditors. BaFin and the special auditor have not seen any objections to our transfer orders. The business activities of Deutsche Forfait GmbH are thus within the framework of existing laws and sanction requirements." About DF-Group DF Group is a specialist in foreign trade finance with a focus on the Middle East and Eastern Europe regions. DF Group focuses on the food, pharmaceutical, healthcare, industrial, renewable energy and infrastructure sectors. With its extensive experience, its strong network and its comprehensive compliance expertise, DF Group offers its customers the right product solution. Since 2023, DF Group has also been acting as an independent trader of agricultural products in the new Trading business area, while complying with the applicable compliance requirements. contact Investor Relations / press: DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Guido Janzen

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, D - 50968 Cologne

P +49 221 97376-61 E ...



21.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: DF Deutsche Forfait AG Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56 50968 Köln Germany Phone: +49 221 97376 - 0 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2AA204, DE000A1R1CC4, WKN: A2AA20, A1R1CC Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1802523



End of News EQS News Service