STRATEC TO PARTICIPATE IN THE 42ND ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Birkenfeld, December 21, 2023

STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) will participate in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, CA, USA. Marcus Wolfinger, Chief Executive Officer of STRATEC SE, will represent the company in a session scheduled at 7:30 am PST (10:30 am EST / 3:30 pm GMT / 4:30 pm CET).

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed on the company's website at in the Investors section under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available after the presentation and will remain available for 30 days.

ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE ( ) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance.

The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.

Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.

FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

...



