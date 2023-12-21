MEC Group Acquires Majority Stake In Rooftop Developer Energiesun

(MENAFN- EQS Group)
Düsseldorf-based MEC Group GmbH is acquiring a majority stake of 51% in the rooftop PV developer EnergieSun from Osnabrück. With this acquisition, the MEC Group is expanding its portfolio in the field of renewable energies to include rooftop solar systems, air heat pumps, battery storage and charging stations. Capcora supported the shareholders of EnergieSun as exclusive M&A advisor. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the details of the transaction.
EnergieSun is a leading company in Germany for the installation of rooftop photovoltaic systems, which originally focussed on the private customer segment. Today, the range of services extends from small kWp systems to several MWp systems. The company also offers its customers a comprehensive range of energy services, including air source heat pumps, battery storage systems and charging stations. With a dedicated team of around 60 employees, EnergieSun carries out installations both with its own specialised staff and in cooperation with proven subcontractors. At its peak, the company successfully realised up to 200 rooftop systems per month.
The strong growth in particular prompted the company to look for a co-investor in order to drive forward the necessary professionalisation. When selecting a suitable partner, the shareholders placed particular emphasis on the strategic orientation of the potential investor. The MEC Group stood out as the ideal partner, as the company combines many years of experience in the areas of project and process management, digitalisation and organisational development with a sound understanding of renewable energies.
"The acquisition of a majority stake in EnergieSun enables us to become part of this success story. We can contribute our extensive expertise and secure EnergieSun's growth. This represents a strategically extremely valuable addition to our existing portfolio and our long-term corporate strategy," says Alexander Dierkes, Managing Director of the MEC Group.
"We are delighted to have found a strong partner for our future growth. Our sincere thanks go to Capcora for their fast and professional process." commented Yannick Perßon, CEO of EnergieSun. René Ohme, founder and shareholder, added: "The entry of the MEC Group will help us to drive forward our professionalisation, process orders efficiently and accelerate our growth rate."
"EnergieSun recognised the signs of the times early on and initiated the process with Capcora in good time in order to obtain support for the company's future growth. We are pleased to have successfully structured this joint venture and are proud to have accompanied EnergieSun on its way to achieving its goals," explains Henning Prigge, Director at Capcora.
EnergieSun was legally advised by the law firm of Watson Farley Williams, Carolin Woggon and Cathleen Haack-Asey, while MEC Group worked with the law firm of Ilsemann | Helms, Julian von Ilsemann and Gunnar Helms, LL.M. (Durham).
About MEC Group
The MEC Group is a renowned investment company centred around an innovative and solution-oriented consulting firm with extensive expertise and in-depth industry know-how, primarily in the automotive, telecommunications and energy sectors. The MEC Group also specialises in project development in the field of renewable energies, with a focus on ground-mounted PV systems and rooftop PV systems.
Together with its subsidiaries, the MEC Group accompanies customer projects from the conception and planning stage through to the sustainable realisation of project goals, thereby ensuring their business success.
About EnergieSun
EnergieSun is a renowned company in Germany that specialises in the installation of photovoltaic rooftop systems and renewable energy services. With a strong focus on the private customer segment, the company offers a wide range of sustainable energy solutions, including air source heat pumps, battery storage and charging points. The experienced team of around 60 employees is characterised by the successful implementation of projects and high customer satisfaction.
About Capcora
Capcora is an independent financial advisory boutique specializing in M&A and project finance services to accelerate the energy transition in Europe. Founded in 2015, the Frankfurt-based company helps its clients succeed in the renewable energy and infrastructure sectors by advising them on sell-side and buy-side transactions, and by raising mezzanine, unitranche or senior debt.
