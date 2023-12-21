CII To Hold Enterprise Odisha In Jharsuguda From Jan 19-21, 2024

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (KNN) The 24th Edition of Enterprise Odisha is being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Jharsuguda from January 19-21, 2024.

The 24th CII Enterprise Odisha will showcase products and services in technology, sustainability, renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure, security solutions, manufacturing, defence and food processing sectors.

Speaking at the curtain raiser of CII Enterprise Odisha, Hemant Sharma, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, said that Jharsuguda in becoming the industrial hub for different kind of projects in the region.“There is huge potential in areas such as Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi,” he said.

Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Managing Director, IPICOL and IDCO, said,“The government is focusing on creating local entrepreneurs and providing wider opportunities to MSMEs. Odisha is nationally known for industrialization. To maintain this all parts of the state need to develop ancillary industries and value additions. We would like to thank CII for organising this event in Jharsuguda for the first time. Through this program, apart from investors from outside the state, investors within the state will also be able to know about the opportunities available in different parts of the state.”

More than 200 exhibitors, 100 CEOs &CXOs and 20 PSUs will participate in the three-day exhibition and conference. The exhibition is expected to receive over 4000 visitors. Large and medium enterprises of the state, service sector bodies, national organizations of repute and various departments of the Government of Odisha will participate in the program to showcase their strength and solutions.

As per reports, emphasis will be given to start-ups and women entrepreneurs.

(KNN Bureau)