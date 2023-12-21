Extend Deadline For FAME-II Scheme To Promote EV Adoption: Parliament Committee

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 21 (KNN) The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Industry on Wednesday put forth a series of proposals aimed at promoting the uptake of electric vehicles in the nation.

Among its recommendations was an extension of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) India Scheme for a period of three years.

In its report on the promotion of Electric Vehicles, the committee emphasised including private four-wheelers and quadricycles in the scheme, alongside mandating EVs in public transport, logistics, and delivery sectors.

The 324th report pertaining to the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI), said,“In order to facilitate the transition momentum to electric mobility, broaden the scope and extend the FAME-II Scheme for at least 3 more years. In order to decarbonise the transport sector, efforts should be made to set a deadline for making the transport sector in the country mandatorily electric.”

The committee raised concerns about the MHI's electric two-wheeler subsidy cuts in June, urging its restoration. Additionally, addressing high ownership costs as a significant hurdle, the committee suggested a reduction in goods and services tax to mitigate this expense.

“Government should explore the possibility of shrinking further the GST on Lithium-ion batteries,” it said, adding that there is a need to address the issue of GST for manufacturers as well to reduce the high cost.

The committee also recommended the MHI conduct a study regarding the feasibility of battery standardisation and formulate a stable battery swapping policy. The move is aimed at increasing customer confidence and attracting foreign direct investment in the sector.

To maximise the environmental decarbonisation benefits of EVs, the establishment of solar-powered EV charging stations is essential, the committee said.

It also highlighted how frequent alterations in EV policies generate uncertainty within the market and the EV industry and recommended stable policy.

“Such inconsistencies can instil doubt in the minds of people and end users about the government's actions, potentially hindering the growth of the EV industry. A stable policy framework would provide confidence to stakeholders and ensure a conducive atmosphere for the growth of electric mobility initiatives,” the report said.

The committee acknowledges that pollution remains a significant concern and emphasised the importance of transitioning toward sustainable practices. To expedite the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the committee suggests extending the provision under Section 80EEB.

(KNN Bureau)