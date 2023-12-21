CAI Retains Nov Pressing Estimate For FY24 Cotton Season At 294.10 Lakh Bales

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 21 (KNN) Cotton Association of India (CAI) has maintained its cotton pressing estimate for 2023-24 season at 294.10 lakh bales of 170 kgs. each (equivalent to 308.62 lakh running bales of 162 kgs. each).

It has released its November estimate of the cotton pressing numbers for 2023-24 season, which began on 1 October 2023.

Based on input received from the members of 11 cotton growing state associations and other trade sources, the Committee retained pressing figures for 2023-24 season at the same level as estimated by it previously.



The total supply till end of November 2023 is estimated at 92.05 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

Further, the CAI has estimated cotton consumption upto the end of November 2023 at 53 lakh bales of 170 kgs.

The total cotton supply consists of the opening stock of 28.90 lakh bales (equivalent to 30.33 lakh running bales of 162 kgs. each) at the beginning of 2023-24 season on 1st October 2023.

The domestic consumption estimated by the CAI is the same as last year i.e. 311 lakh bales of 170 kgs. each (equivalent to 326.36 lakh running bales of 162 kgs. each).

(KNN Bureau)