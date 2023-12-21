Oakridge Hosts Phoenix Cup 2023: Basketball, Swimming & Football Tournaments

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Interschool Sports Fest Phoenix Cup at Oakridge International School Bengaluru witnessed a brilliant showcase of sportsmanship on the 15th & 16th of December. The event, which featured intense competition in basketball, swimming, and football, brought together multiple teams from 10 schools in Bengaluru.





Oakridge won the Senior Boys Basketball title defeating Inventure (Left), A participant in the fierce Swimming Competition (Right)





“I am pleased to see how various schools comported themselves during fierce competitions,” said Oakridge Principal Pallavi Mishra . She further appreciated the Oakridge coaches for not putting undue pressure on the players.





Dribbling 3v3 Basketball

The basketball court witnessed breathtaking displays of skill and strategy as teams from Oakridge, Inventure, Euro School, Ebenezer, and Vibgyor Hormavu went head-to-head in pursuit of victory. The game was a spectacle of athleticism and teamwork, with Oakridge International emerging as the champions in the Grade 12 & Below Boys category after a hard-fought battle against Inventure. Aagney, an IBDP student from Oakridge took the spotlight as the Most Valuable Player.





Waves at half-Olympic Pool

Oakridge's half-Olympic-sized aquatic arena saw the swimmers' determination, with participants from Inventure, Chaman Bhartiya, Ebenezer, Vibgyor Kadugodi, Vibgyor Hormavu, DPS East and Oakridge International School giving their best in the pool. The competition was fierce, with Inventure clinching the Champions title. DPS East & Oakridge International bagged the Runners Up positions. The Best Swimmer Pratham from MYP at Oakridge demonstrated not only his swimming prowess but also the resilience to push his limits.





Striking Football Feat

The lush green football field of Oakridge witnessed thrilling matches as teams from Chaman Bhartiya, Greenwood, Inventure Vibgyor Hormavu, Vibgyor Marathahalli, Ebenezer, DPS Ecity, and NCFE engaged in spirited contests. MYP student at Oakridge Samarth emerged victorious as the Best Player in the Grade 8 & Below category. Oakridge won the Runners Up title in the Grade 12 & Below Boys category, exhibiting their ability to collaborate seamlessly as a team. Hitesh from IBDP received the Best Goalkeeper Award in the same category.





Trophies and medals were awarded to the winning teams, and individual athletes were recognized for their outstanding performances.“I am already looking ahead to future editions of Phoenix Cup at Oakridge,”

said Shanaya , a participant from Chaman Bhartiya School.





