Chowman Begins Its Oriental Duck Festival'23

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Kolkata, West Bengal, India India's leading

Chain of Chinese restaurants, Chowman has led the food game with a wide spread of delectable Chinese all across the nation over 13 years. And like every year, this 12th December onwards, Chowman commenced its quintessential month-long winter festive affair, with its much-awaited Oriental Duck Festival 2023.



Chowman MD, Debaditya Chaudhury with nationally acclaimed Director Srijit Mukherjee





Curated with an amalgamation of recipes, inspired from different parts of Asia and rest, this year's Duck Festival is a presentation of brand-new dishes with a twisted blend of flavours alongside some popular signature duck dishes from the past years that have won hearts for many.





So brace yourself as you indulge into this special meaty affair starting with some Duck Meat Soup with Oyster Mushroom, followed by some unique appetizers like, Duck Meat Bao, Crispy Fried Duck Triangles, Thai Style Aromatic Duck, Mongolian Chilli Duck, alongside new introductions of Roasted Mango Duck in Lemon Sauce, Spicy Duck in Garlic Sauce, Cantonese Style Roasted Duck with Scallions, Roasted Duck in Bamboo Shoot, and a filling platter of Butter Chilli Garlic Duck Meat Noodles, Pan Fried Duck Noodles, Duck Meat Egg Meifoon, Roasted Duck Fried Rice & many more!!!!





Speaking on this event, Chowman MD, Debaditya Chaudhury says,“I started Duck Festival years back just to give people a taste of the new. But today, I feel very proud to say that Chowman's Duck Festival has really become a mandate for the foodies. This year, I have brought in very interesting new dishes inspired from my recent tour to China and the neighboring regions. From Soups to Starters and Main course dishes, each recipe has been developed by our team of chefs over a month-long effort and I am hopeful, our new inclusions are surely going to leave a mark this time!”





The launch was set in the presence of nationally acclaimed renowned director, actor and lyricist, and a foodie by soul, Srijit Mukherjee, as he digged his fork into the red meat in presence Chowman MD, Debaditya Chaudhury.





Srijit expressed his heartiest congrats to the initiative as he penned down his feelings,“I am really happy to be a part of this delightful afternoon lunch with Deba as we gorged on some deliciously appetizing duck meat, so tender and juicy! The roasting was to perfection and each and every dish was so unique from the other. We tried over 12 different items starting from Soup to Baos, Duck Triangles, Mongolian Style Roasted Duck, Pepper Tossed Roasted Duck. Two of my favourites were the Claypot Duck and the Mango Duck in Lemon Sauce followed by the Roasted Duck Rice. I am really awestruck that Chowman could bring so many unique flavours out the Duck! All my heartiest love and congratulations for conceptualising such a deliciously unique festival for foodies likes us!”





The festival began from 12th December' 23 onwards, with availability at all dine-in outlets as well as Chowman App| Swiggy| Zomato platforms.





Cost for Two : 1500+ taxes/-

Date : 12th Dec onwards

Timing : 12 pm – 10.30 pm

Helpline : 18008902150

Occurence : Kolkata|Bengaluru|Delhi-NCR