COWRKS Is Now Certified As A Great Place To Work

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India COWRKS, a distinguished provider of premium workspace solutions in India, announced that it has received the Great Place to Work® CertificationTM in recognition of the company culture and employee workplace experience.





COWRKS is committed to creating a work environment





As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For AllTM Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work CertifiedTM or receiving recognition on a coveted Best WorkplacesTM List.





Parul Thakur, Senior Vice President, and Business Head at COWRKS,

said,“We are very proud to be recognised as a Great Place to Work. It showcases our commitment to nurturing a culture that fosters innovation, promotes open communication, and prioritises the growth and well-being of our team. At COWRKS, we recognise that our success is rooted in the dedication and contribution of our incredible employees."





COWRKS is committed to creating a work environment that champions flexibility, encourages healthy work-life balance, and nurtures the holistic well-being of employees. The company takes pride in implementing several employee-centric initiatives, including flexible work arrangements, adoption leaves, inclusive same-sex insurance policies, parental care time, paid time off for volunteering, and enhanced healthcare access. Moreover, the company places strong emphasis on recognising and celebrating employees through SPOT awards, and comprehensive rewards and recognition programmes throughout the year.





Aditi Mudholkar, Senior General Manager, People Excellence at COWRKS , said,

“We are pleased to receive the Great Place to Work Certification, a testament of our unwavering commitment to our greatest asset - our people. We truly believe that a positive and inclusive workplace is the foundation for innovation and success. We prioritise employee well-being through mental health programs

and by fostering work-life balance, and I am glad that our efforts have been recognised.”





According to the Great Place to Work conducted among COWRKS employees, respondents expressed a sense of making a meaningful impact, commended the management for being truly receptive to suggestions and ideas, and conveyed strong feelings of pride and camaraderie in the workplace. An impressive 93 percent of those surveyed affirmed that considering all factors, this is an excellent place to work.





