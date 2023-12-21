How Could Web3's Decentralization Impact Algorithms? Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Microsoft has quietly undergone a major change in their security leadership. Click here to find out what this means and why the change has happened.

While the introduction of cryptocurrency back in 2008 was revolutionary, it wasn't the concept of cryptocurrency itself that was truly groundbreaking – it was the network that cryptocurrency operates on.

The blockchain network which hosted Bitcoin – and now hosts thousands of other altcoins – was our first taste of the future of the internet.

Web3 has been a part of the online conversation for a while now. Designed to be entirely decentralised, this is the internet's 'next phase' which is due to take over from Web2, the current version of the web that we all operate on today.

While Web2 is characterised by user-generated content, it is controlled by centralised services like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and countless other organisations that retrieve data and use it to power their algorithms. To protect personal data, it is up to you as an individual to remove your information from the internet or risk padding the bottom lines of these centralised services, and data brokers.

