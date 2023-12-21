Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Announces Significant Developments Revolutionizing Private And Secure Communications

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Sekur expects to launch its Sekur Enterprise suite in mid-January 2024 to offer comprehensive security features designed to meet enterprises' demands worldwide

Sekur Enterprise will include SekurMessenger for Enterprise and SekurRelay Sekur recently signed distributor agreements in Jordan and Qatar, including Beyond Limits Programs and Electronics (“BLPE”), a Qatari corporation

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, recently announced significant developments that will revolutionize the world of private and secure communications – including the launch of Sekur Enterprise plus a signed distribution agreement with Qatar.

The upcoming launch of the Sekur Enterprise suite of privacy communication solutions is scheduled for mid-January 2024. This suite will offer a comprehensive range of features designed to meet the demands of enterprises worldwide. Several customers across Latin America, the USA, and the...

