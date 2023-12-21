Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Completes Two Solar Projects And Commences A Third, Promoting Sustainability And Carbon Footprint Reduction

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Correlate recently completed solar projects for American Tire Distributors' headquarters and Continental Envelope's manufacturing plant The projects are a major milestone in Correlate's initiative to showcase a powerful link between sustainability and profitability The global renewable energy market was valued at $881.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1,977.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% To drive shareholder value, Correlate is leveraging a three-pronged strategy enhanced by current investment trends – sell, retain, and acquire
Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) , a growth-oriented distributed energy company, recently announced the successful completion of solar projects for American Tire Distributors' headquarters and Continental Envelope's manufacturing plant, and the commencement of a third project in Reading, Pennsylvania. These projects help further the company's mission to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation – emphasizing both the affordability and potential profit the company's environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) related energy solutions offer companies and organizations.
The first project was completed at American Tire Distributors (“ATD”) headquarters in Huntersville, North Carolina. The initiative aims to reduce ATD's carbon footprint and generate substantial cost savings by reducing reliance on traditional energy sources. Over the next two decades, it's expected to reduce...
Read More>>
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to CIPI are available in the company's newsroom at
About GreenEnergyStocks
GreenEnergyStocks
(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.
GreenEnergyStocks
is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:
Disclaimer
GreenEnergyStocks
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
GreenEnergyStocks
is powered by
IBN
MENAFN21122023000224011066ID1107643544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.