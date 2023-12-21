420 With CNW - Marijuana Professionals Foresee Bumpy, Exciting 2024

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) After the post-pandemic downturn caused many businesses in the cannabis industry to struggle, many marijuana professionals are now

predicting a more lucrative 2024 . The post-COVID period saw the addition of several more states to America's nascent marijuana industry, and the country made significant strides in its efforts to legalize marijuana at the federal level. In addition, President Joe Biden

issued a mass pardon

for marijuana offenders, and his administration has indicated that it is seriously considering rescheduling the controversial plant at the federal level.

Industry professionals are now looking at 2024 with renewed optimism even though the state-legal cannabis industry is likely in for a lot of turbulence. Ed Schmults, CEO of California-based company StateHouse Holdings Inc., says the U.S. Health and Human Services recommendation to the...

