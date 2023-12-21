Investornewsbreaks - Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) Subsidiary Begins Controlled Trial To Study Reduction Of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) , an agrifood tech leader, through its majority-owned subsidiary, Nitrousink Ltd., has begun a controlled trial. The study is designed to evaluate the company's proposed solution for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, with a specific focus on nitrous oxide (“N2O”), a potent greenhouse gas and contributor to ozone depletion.

Those solutions feature technologies developed at the Volcani Institute under the leadership of

Dr. Dror Minz,

a PhD and leading expert in environmental microbiology; he is also director of the institute of soil, water and environmental sciences at the Agricultural Research Organization at the Volcani Institute. According to the announcement, the controlled trial will be conducted under greenhouse conditions and will focus on investigating various options to optimize the effectiveness of Nitrousink's solution in reducing the greenhouse gas N2O emissions during wheat growth.“Our mission at Nitrousink, in alignment with Save Foods' vision, is about reducing greenhouse gas emissions and reshaping agriculture into a more sustainable, environmentally friendly practice,” said director of the institute of soil, water and environmental sciences at the Agricultural Research Organization at the Volcani Institute and trial leader Dr. Dror Minz in the press release.“The trial marks a pivotal moment in our journey, bringing years of research to the forefront of real-world application.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Save Foods Inc.

Save Foods is an innovative agrifood tech company that through its three operational arms delivers integrated solutions for improved safety, quality and sustainability every step of the way from field to fork. Save Foods Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination, significantly reduce the use of hazardous chemicals and prolong fresh produce's shelf life. Nitrousink Ltd., Save Foods' majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, contributes to tackling greenhouse gas emissions, offering a pioneering solution to mitigate nitrous oxide (“N2O”) emissions, a potent greenhouse gas with 265 times the global warming impact of carbon dioxide. Nitrousink aims to promote agricultural practices that are both environmentally friendly and economically viable. Plantify Foods Inc., Save Foods' minority-owned Canadian subsidiary, offers a wide range of clean-label healthy food options that are nutritious, gluten free and nonallergenic; that use whole natural ingredients; and that are easy to prepare. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SVFD are available in the company's newsroom at



