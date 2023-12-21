Gen. Munir Suggests Phased Repatriation Of Afghans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Pakistan army chief has underlined the importance of stability in South Asia, affirming Pakistan's commitment to actively contribute to Afghanistan's stabilisation.

On the last day of his visit to the US, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir also spoke on the issue of undocumented Afghans and other foreigners living in Pakistan.

Amid Kabul's concerns over mass deportations of Afghans, Gen Munir suggested a viable plan for phased repatriation.

Phased deportations were in line with Pakistan's commitment to managing migration responsibly and ensuring national security, a statement from ISPR quoted him as saying.

Speaking to US scholars and policymakers, the COAS pleaded for humanitarian aid for Palestinians and implementation of a two-state solution to end the Middle East crisis.

mud

Hits: 96