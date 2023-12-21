Physicians Emphasise Vaccination Of Kids Against Measles

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Physicians say that measles is an epidemic virus and stressed over adhering to precautionary health measures against the disease by families, vaccination of kids, ensuring better hygiene and referral of affected children to the hospital as soon as possible.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the UN Emergency Children Fund (UNICEF) report Afghanistan is the third country in the world with the high number of measles patients.

At that time officials in the health ministry expressed their concern over growing measles cases and informed about the start of vaccination drive nationwide.

Dr. Omaid Ahmad Faizi, a specialist of internal disease in the French Children Medical Institute in capital Kabul, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Measles is a epidemic disease that could affect more and more children.”

He said this disease could affect people in every time and every season.

“Measles alone is not very dangerous, but if there are disorders such as diarrhea, pneumonia, and pneumonia, it creates a brain-causing virus that can worsen the patient' condition and lead to the patient's death.”

Dr. Omaid said measles spread more in Asian countries comparing to other countries because of compromise on hygiene.

He said there was no exact figures available in the French medical institute but added that daily around two or three patients arrived in the hospital for treatment.

Dr. Omaid urged families to vaccinate their kids, ensure precautionary health measures, hygiene and refer the patient to the hospital in case of being affected by the virus.

He said when a kid is affected by measles he should be separated from other kids.

Dr. Ajab Gul Momand, a children surgery specialist at Shinozada Hospital in Kabul, said that measles was an epidemic disease and families should protect their children by administering vaccination to their children.

He said:“Measles is a disease found in all people, and this is related to the number of viruses that spread in the air and are transmitted from an infected person to a healthy person.”

He added measles symptoms are cold with restlessness, loss of appetite, fever, cough, inflammation that starts from the corner of the eye and then appears in the child's body.

Dr. Ajab Gul said individuals at every age could be affected by this virus but unvaccinated children were more vulnerable to this virus.

He asked families that besides health measures they must vaccinate their children against measles.

Dr. Ajab Gul said:“People infected by this disease should use masks, isolate themselves from healthy people, eat good foods and fruits, and take their medicines on time according to the doctor's advice.”

He did not provide exact number of measles patients but added daily up to three patients visited the Hospital for treatment.

Hikmatullah Totakhel, the resident of Ahmadshah Baba locality, said:“Today he brought his nephew to the Shinozada Hospital for treatment, he was suffering from measles.”

Asma, the mother of a measles affected kid who did not want to be named, said:“For the past one week measles appeared on the body of my daughter, we experience many homemade treatment but did not provide result, now I have to bring them to the doctor for the treatment.”

She hoped her daughter will recover as soon as possible, and he asks other mothers not to commit negligence and transfer their infected kids to the hospital at earliest .

