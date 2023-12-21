NIKO (NKO), A Decentralized Matrix Platform, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, will list NIKO (NKO) on December 21, 2023 for all BitMart users. The NKO/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 11:00 AM (UTC).







What is NIKO (NKO)?

NIKO (NKO), part of Neoki DeMa, is a decentralized Matrix platform revolutionizing the design world. It democratizes various creative fields like fashion, gaming, interior design, architecture, and art, giving power back to creators. NIKO enables smaller players and young talents to access global opportunities and connects them with premium brands and designers, creating an inclusive and shared economy.

Why NIKO (NKO)?

Neoki and its NIKO token are significant for democratizing the design and creativity industry. By offering a platform that levels the playing field, it allows emerging talents and smaller entities to access global opportunities and resources. NIKO token plays a crucial role in this ecosystem, serving both as a utility and governance token, fostering a vibrant community invested in the ecosystem's success.

About NIKO (NKO)

Total Supply: 3,000,000,000 NKO

Token Type: POLYGON

NIKO (NKO) is an ERC-20 token on the Polygon Blockchain, integral to the Neoki Multi Metaverse. It facilitates transactions within the ecosystem, including purchasing virtual goods, assets, and services. NIKO enables staking, identity verification, and community governance, allowing holders to vote on key ecosystem decisions. Its dual role as a utility and governance token drives engagement, innovation, and community-driven development in the metaverse.

To learn more about NIKO (NKO), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter and join their Telegram .

