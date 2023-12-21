Alienform (A4M), A Decentralized Digital Assets Project, To List On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a global digital asset trading platform, will list and debut AlienForm (A4M) on December 21, 2023, for all BitMart users. The A4M/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 09:00 AM (UTC).







What is AlienForm (A4M)?

AlienForm (A4M) is a decentralized token initiative that prioritizes transparency, community-driven governance, honesty, and accountability. This innovative project is committed to establishing trust and credibility within the cryptocurrency space. AlienForm achieves this through a combination of security measures, including the use of multi-signature wallets, which require consensus and approval from multiple individuals for transactions, thereby enhancing security and reducing the risk of unauthorized actions. Additionally, AlienForm is dedicated to the regular publication of monthly financial reports, providing its community with a transparent view of its operations and financial activities.

Why AlienForm (A4M)?

AlienForm is distinctive in its approach to combining 100% transparency with community-led governance. The project empowers its community by involving them in key decision-making processes. This is achieved through the formation of a Board of Directors, comprised of elected community representatives, ensuring that all significant decisions reflect the collective will and best interest of the community. The project's dedication to security is evident in its use of multi-signature wallets, a decentralized control mechanism that ensures no single individual has full control over the project's assets, thereby mitigating risks associated with centralized control. The commitment to regular financial reporting further reinforces AlienForm's pledge to accountability and transparency, fostering trust among its stakeholders.

About AlienForm (A4M)

Token Supply: 100,000,000,000 A4M

Token Type: ERC-20 & BEP-20

AlienForm represents a paradigm shift in the crypto space, focusing on transparent and community-driven operations. Its governance model places decision-making power in the hands of community members, recognizing the collective expertise and wisdom within the community as key drivers of success. The Board of Directors, alongside trusted advisors, collaborates to maintain transparency and fairness in all decisions. Additionally, the project's commitment to security is manifested through the use of multi-signature wallets, ensuring decentralized control and protection of user funds.

Moreover, AlienForm's dedication to accountability is evident in its consistent delivery of detailed monthly financial reports, offering a clear picture of fund allocation and usage. This comprehensive approach to transparency, security, and community involvement sets AlienForm apart as a standard-bearer for trust and integrity in the cryptocurrency world.

