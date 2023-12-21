Moi Opens Unified Gulf Inmates Week Activities At Mall Of Qatar

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the Penal and Correctional Institutions Department, opened yesterday the Unified Gulf Inmates Week 2023 activities at the Mall of Qatar.

According to a statement from the MoI, the activities under the theme *Giving Them Hope and Opportunities' will run until December 24.

Assistant director of Public Security Major-General Mohamed Jassim al-Sulaiti, Penal and Correctional Institutions Department director Brigadier Nasser Mohamed al-Sayed, and Dr Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Ghanem al-Thani, director-general of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf), along with MoI department directors, attended the opening ceremony.

Representatives of participating entities were also present.

The exhibition includes pavilions that highlight the roles of government agencies and civil society institutions in reforming and rehabilitating inmates and providing support and assistance to their families.

Additionally, it delivers various awareness messages aimed at accommodating the reintegration of released inmates into society through follow-up care.

MoI departments are participating in the events along with Awqaf, the Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Qatar Red Crescent Society.

