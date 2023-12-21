Qatar Announces Successful Mediation Between US And Bolivarian Republic Of Venezuela On Prisoner Swap Deal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar has announced its successful mediation efforts between the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, resulting in a prisoner swap deal.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi said that the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela released ten American prisoners in exchange for a Venezuelan prisoner, following a series of mediation sessions between the two parties.

HE expressed the State of Qatar's thanks to both the United States and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for their cooperation in making the prisoner swap a success and for their response to the Qatari mediation efforts. HE also emphasized that this step is part of a broader mediation effort aimed at addressing outstanding issues between the two countries.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the success of this mediation reaffirms the State of Qatar's status as a reliable regional and global partner and reflects its effective role in peacemaking, enhancing security, and promoting stability in the region and the world.

In this regard, HE noted the State of Qatar's success in mediating several important files over the past years, including talks between the United States and the Taliban, and between Iran and the United States, and peace negotiations in Lebanon, Sudan, and Chad, adding that Qatar's mediation efforts are continuing between Israel and Hamas in order to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (QNA)

