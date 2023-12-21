Qatar Sends More Aid For Palestinians

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari Armed Forces aircraft headed to the city of Arish in the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, carrying 20 tons of aid, including food and medical supplies, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development, the Qatar Red Crescent Society, and Qatar Charity, in preparation for transporting them to Gaza, taking the total number of aircraft to 47 with a total of 1,501 tons of aid. The aid comes as part of the support of Qatar to the fraternal Palestinian people, who are enduring difficult humanitarian conditions. (QNA)

