Entergy Brightens Customers' Spirits This Holiday Through Its Annual“Operation Secret Santa”

(MENAFN- 3BL) Entergy recently spread some holiday cheer through our annual initiative called "Operation Secret Santa." Lucky first-in-line customers at our Canal Street Customer Care Center got their bills paid through Santa and The Power to Care , which is part of our low-income bill assistance program.

The tradition of "Operation Secret Santa" began in 2014 when Entergy New Orleans noticed customers waiting outside in the cold to pay their bills before the holidays. Since then, we have provided over $60,000 in utility bill-payment assistance to surprised customers. This initiative allows customers to focus on their families and holiday traditions without worrying about how they will pay their utility bills for the month.

"Operation Secret Santa embodies the spirit of the holiday season and makes a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "By lessening the burden of utility bills through The Power to Care, we are able to bring joy and peace of mind to those in need."

Through Entergy's The Power to Care program, local nonprofit agencies, employees and generous customers throughout our service territory have helped provide emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities in their time of need. Since 2008, The Power to Care has raised more than $50 million to help more than 250,000 customers.

As we head into the holiday season, we can continue to power life for our neighbors in need and help make a difference. With your support, we can help ease some of the worries of our customers who need it most by helping keep their power on through these cold winter months.

Learn how you can help keep the lights on for someone in need this holiday season here .