VIDEO: 2023 Subaru Share The Love® Event Hometown

2023 Subaru Share the Love® Event Hometown
Throughout the year, Subaru retailers are dedicated to supporting the communities they live and work in. And during the Subaru Share the Love Event, our retailers help every new leased or purchased vehicle go the extra mile by supporting charities across the country, including over 2,100 hometown charities. In the 16 years of the Share the Love Event, we're proud to have donated over $285 million to national and hometown charities. Discover how your Subaru retailer shares the love at subaru/share
